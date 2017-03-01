Spokane looks to revise snow plow plan after brutal winter - Fri, 03 Mar 2017 PST
A plow removes snow from East Dalton Avenue in Millwood Dec. 27, 2016, after overnight snows of 2 to 4 inches around the Spokane region. City officials plan to scrutinize Spokane snow plow policies after a tough winter that left streets an icy rutted mess and led to scores of complaints about downtown snow removal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|1 hr
|CongoleseSpaceship
|36
|Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr...
|3 hr
|Harrisson
|6
|Review: David J Crouse & Assoc (Nov '09)
|11 hr
|esjaw56
|31
|Review: Paul Dinenna Jr Law Offices (Jul '11)
|Fri
|Mel
|11
|Govenor Inslee sanctuary gamble
|Fri
|shrtwvlstnr
|2
|Rachel Dolezal, former NAACP leader who claimed...
|Mar 1
|astlawrence
|7
|Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal says she can...
|Feb 28
|Frogface Kate
|13
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC