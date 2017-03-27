Spokane killer may get prison sentence cut short
He shot an innocent woman in the face, but now a former Spokane gang member is about to have his prison sentence cut short. Now 40-years-old, Kevin Boot was supposed to spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murder of Felicia Reese.
