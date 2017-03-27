Spokane in the spotlight
There are a lot of beautiful places like the river, the parks and the beautiful scenery, but we wanted to know what are some local spots that only locals know about and where they would take people from out of town. "We like the bowl and pitcher, yeah we like that one with the walking bridge and I like the Indian painted rocks too," said a couple we spoke to.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking Mr Brown or Ms Blue (Apr '14)
|22 min
|Noddn
|8
|woman looking for fun (Feb '15)
|23 min
|Noddn
|8
|So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07)
|Mar 27
|Tracey
|78
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|Mar 26
|Porch Honkey
|37
|Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr...
|Mar 26
|Buried Valor
|7
|Is the FtRA a real gang ? (Mar '16)
|Mar 17
|Hobo man
|3
|skype (May '14)
|Mar 10
|Michelle
|2
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC