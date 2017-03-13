Spokane Humane Society hires new Executive Director

Sheila Geraghty, the current Business Administrator at The Salvation Army in Spokane, was chosen after a three-month nationwide search. She will start at her new position on April 3. "I am thrilled to utilize my business skills and love of the animals to join a team and organization with a mission that I truly admire," Geraghty said.

