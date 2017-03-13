Spokane Humane Society hires new Exec...

Spokane Humane Society hires new Executive Director

13 hrs ago

Sheila Geraghty, the current Business Administrator at The Salvation Army in Spokane, was chosen after a three-month nationwide search. She will start at her new position on April 3. "I am thrilled to utilize my business skills and love of the animals to join a team and organization with a mission that I truly admire," Geraghty said.

