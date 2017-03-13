Spokane hearing examiner upholds 'dan...

Spokane hearing examiner upholds 'dangerous dog' label for pit...

The city Hearing Examiner sided with Spokane County Regional Animal Protection in its decision to declare a pit bull that attacked a child last month as a dangerous dog, keeping the animal in SCRAPS' control until the owners follow a strict set of guidelines if they want to keep him. The ruling, which was released today, sided with the conclusion animal control officers made when they were called to the 2000 block of West Jackson on Feb. 11 on report of a gray and tan pit bull named Packman that bit a 5-year-old girl, leaving a wound on the girl's face that required 40 stitches to close.

