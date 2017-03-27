Spokane Falls closed for construction

Spokane Falls closed for construction

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

Drivers heading west on Spokane Falls Boulevard Monday morning caught a rude reminder that the downtown arterial was closed between Lincoln and Monroe for construction. The project is to install a new combined sewer overflow tank, which will help prevent sewage from accidently spilling into the Spokane River.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07) 19 hr Tracey 78
News Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15) Sun Porch Honkey 37
News Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr... Sun Buried Valor 7
Is the FtRA a real gang ? (Mar '16) Mar 17 Hobo man 3
skype (May '14) Mar 10 Michelle 2
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Mar 4 Mjs4799 39
Review: David J Crouse & Assoc (Nov '09) Mar 3 esjaw56 31
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Spokane County was issued at March 28 at 4:31AM PDT

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,699 • Total comments across all topics: 279,879,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC