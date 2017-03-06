Spokane considers new misdemeanor pen...

Spokane considers new misdemeanor penalty to combat car theft - Mon, 06 Mar 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Spokane police officers would be able to detain people who are present without permission in a car owned by another under a new law proposed by the City Council. Entering a car or a truck without the owner's permission would become a criminal offense in Spokane under a new law the City Council will consider this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Mar 4 Mjs4799 39
News Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15) Mar 4 Harrisson 35
News Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr... Mar 4 Harrisson 6
Review: David J Crouse & Assoc (Nov '09) Mar 3 esjaw56 31
Review: Paul Dinenna Jr Law Offices (Jul '11) Mar 3 Mel 11
Govenor Inslee sanctuary gamble Mar 3 shrtwvlstnr 1
News Rachel Dolezal, former NAACP leader who claimed... Mar 1 astlawrence 7
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,020 • Total comments across all topics: 279,390,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC