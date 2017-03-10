Spokane Chiefs forward Hudson Elynuik signs tryout contract - Tue, 21 Mar 2017 PST
Spokane Chiefs forward Hudson Elynuik signed an amateur tryout contract with the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers on Tuesday. Elynuik was selected by the Checkers' parent club, the Carolina Hurricanes, in the third round of the 2016 NHL draft.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the FtRA a real gang ? (Mar '16)
|Mar 17
|Hobo man
|3
|skype (May '14)
|Mar 10
|Michelle
|2
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Mar 4
|Mjs4799
|39
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|Mar 4
|Harrisson
|35
|Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr...
|Mar 4
|Harrisson
|6
|Review: David J Crouse & Assoc (Nov '09)
|Mar 3
|esjaw56
|31
|Review: Paul Dinenna Jr Law Offices (Jul '11)
|Mar 3
|Mel
|11
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC