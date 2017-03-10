Spokane Chiefs edge closer to elimination with loss to Seattle - Tue, 07 Mar 2017 PST
Despite leading early - as they did in back-to-back losses to Victoria last week - the Chiefs fell to the Seattle Thunderbirds 5-2 on Tuesday night, making their pursuit of the final playoff spot in the Western Conference that much more daunting. The loss drops the Chiefs 12 points behind idle Portland with seven games to play.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Mar 4
|Mjs4799
|39
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|Mar 4
|Harrisson
|35
|Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr...
|Mar 4
|Harrisson
|6
|Review: David J Crouse & Assoc (Nov '09)
|Mar 3
|esjaw56
|31
|Review: Paul Dinenna Jr Law Offices (Jul '11)
|Mar 3
|Mel
|11
|Govenor Inslee sanctuary gamble
|Mar 3
|shrtwvlstnr
|1
|Rachel Dolezal, former NAACP leader who claimed...
|Mar 1
|astlawrence
|7
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC