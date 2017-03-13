Spokane cardiologist Romeo Pavlic to pay $300,000 to settle federal...

Spokane cardiologist Dr. Romeo Pavlic agreed Tuesday to pay $300,000 to settle a federal lawsuit alleging he over-billed Medicaid and Medicare for tests he did not perform on developmentally disabled patients at Lakeland Village in Medical Lake. Pavlic, who is affiliated with multiple hospitals, including Deaconess Hospital and Providence Holy Family Hospital, has been practicing in the Spokane area since 1980.

