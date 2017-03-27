Spokane Buddhist Temple hosts 27th an...

Spokane Buddhist Temple hosts 27th annual Harumatsuri Japanese Spring

Dine in or take out an array of traditional Japanese foods from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Spokane Buddhist Temple, 927 S. Perry St. Pre-ordering is available online at www.SpokaneBuddhistTemple.org or by calling 534-7954.

