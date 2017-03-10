Spokane-area community leaders speak out against racism - Mon, 13 Mar 2017 PST

Prominent community leaders spoke out against racism Sunday during the Recreation Against Racism event in the large HUB Sports Center in Liberty Lake. Organized by HUB leaders and Phillip Tyler, president of NAACP Spokane, the hourslong learning and recreation event was put on to teach the community how to work and play together, and featured several speeches from elected officials, including a recording from Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash.

