Spokane airport is a hub for flying i...

Spokane airport is a hub for flying in hundreds of rescued dogs and...

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Standing in a circle in the parking lot of the Signature Flight Support private terminal at Spokane International Airport, the three passed time trading stories about feral cats, raccoons and moose running amok on the South Hill . They kicked and toed at small piles of snow littering the ground and kept warm by shifting their weight every so often.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
skype (May '14) Fri Michelle 2
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Mar 4 Mjs4799 39
News Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15) Mar 4 Harrisson 35
News Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr... Mar 4 Harrisson 6
Review: David J Crouse & Assoc (Nov '09) Mar 3 esjaw56 31
Review: Paul Dinenna Jr Law Offices (Jul '11) Mar 3 Mel 11
Govenor Inslee sanctuary gamble Mar 3 shrtwvlstnr 1
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,899 • Total comments across all topics: 279,503,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC