Spokane airport adding more direct flights
Five major airlines are now providing Spokane with direct, nonstop links to airport hubs as far east as Chicago, Minneapolis and Dallas. Earlier this month, American Airlines announced a direct nonstop daily flight to and from Dallas-Fort Worth Airport starting in July.
