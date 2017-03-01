Spirit of America rally peaceful in Spokane Valley
Hundreds of President Trump supporters were excited to gather and take part in the spirit of America rally in Spokane valley earlier today. "I see him as a patriot and he wants to put America first," said Trump supporter Kris Wagner Kris and other supporters of President Trump showed a lot of love for the president and for the speakers who share the president's vision of the United States.
