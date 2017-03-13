SIRR investigating Spokane officer-involved shooting

A Spokane Sheriff's deputy was shot and injured during a SWAT standoff on East Colbert Road and North Leslie Lane. According to Deputy Mark Gregory, officers were called out to a domestic violence situation sometime around 7:00 p.m. A SWAT standoff ensued, lasting several hours, before the subject fired at officers, striking one in the shoulder.

