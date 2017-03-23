SFD investigating fatal house fire

At approximately 3:45 a.m. on Saturday morning, Spokane Fire Department responded to a fire in a single-story family residence in the 1900 block of W. Fairview Ave. Upon arrival, one person who lived in the home told crews there was another person still inside. Firefighters were able to find the person within minutes of entering the house, but medical efforts to revive the victim were unsuccessful.

