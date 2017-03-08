Sergeant injured in shooting stand-off recovers
The Spokane Sheriff's Deputy who suffered a gunshot wound during a standoff with a domestic violence suspect has been identified as Sergeant H. J. Whapeles. Sergeant Whapeles sustained a gunshot wound to his right shoulder, and was released from the hospital on March 8. He is now home with his family and is expected to make a full recovery.
