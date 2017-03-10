Runaways only small number of youth a...

Runaways only small number of youth at Excelsior

You can't blame neighbors for worrying about Excelsior runaways breaking into their cars and businesses, because it's happened. But because Excelsior is a rehab center, not a juvenile hall, state law prohibits the staff there from using any kind of lock to keep these kids from leaving the campus.

