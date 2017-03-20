Rigorous education standards alleviate income inequality in schools
John R. Rogers High School in Spokane, Washington is on a mission to decrease the gap between the number of students from high-income and low-income families who go to college, according to a report by The New York Times published earlier this month. The district has undertaken vast changes in the last five years to correct the education inequality that persists in public high schools, and has produced tangible results.
