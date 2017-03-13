Ridpath loan of $1.75 million clears first hurdle from Spokane City Council - Mon, 13 Mar 2017 PST

The Spokane City Council took the first step Monday night to extend a line of credit to Ron Wells, who plans to revamp the old Ridpath Hotel into apartments over the next year. The panel voted 5 to 1 to begin moving funds in anticipation of extending a $1.75 million loan to Wells , who has emerged as the developer likely to repurpose the hotel that shuttered in 2008.

