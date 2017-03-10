Researchers unearth century-old mystery in Spokane Chinatown-linked...

Researchers digging near the Looff Carrousel this winter unearthed shattered dinnerware bearing Chinese and Japanese markings, perhaps the only remaining relics of a portion of Spokane's Chinatown swept away by the encroaching railroads. Yet despite a few tantalizing clues, investigators say some of their most fundamental questions - in particular, the question of origin - remain unanswered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.