Property crime crackdown leads to two significant arrests in Spokane County
When Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich told KHQ's Dan Kleckner that he would arrest every property crime offender he could get his hands on, he wasn't messing around. Twenty-one-year-old Tyler Peterson was arrested on March 9th for Possession of a Motor Vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the FtRA a real gang ? (Mar '16)
|Mar 17
|Hobo man
|3
|skype (May '14)
|Mar 10
|Michelle
|2
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Mar 4
|Mjs4799
|39
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|Mar 4
|Harrisson
|35
|Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr...
|Mar 4
|Harrisson
|6
|Review: David J Crouse & Assoc (Nov '09)
|Mar 3
|esjaw56
|31
|Review: Paul Dinenna Jr Law Offices (Jul '11)
|Mar 3
|Mel
|11
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC