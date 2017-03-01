Police believe man convicted twice of...

Police believe man convicted twice of homicide on run in Spokane

12 hrs ago

Police believe he is in the Spokane Area, possibly driving a silver 2006 Hummer three with a Washington license plate. The Whitman County Sheriff's Office has an arrest warrant out for Bobby Bilderback, who threatened someone with a gun during an argument at his Malden home earlier this week.

