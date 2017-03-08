Pipes and drums will be heard around Spokane and in St. Patrick's Day parade - Fri, 10 Mar 2017 PST
From left, Chris Wetherell, Tom Hatley, Danny Scott, Scott Tschirgi and Chris Pauletto of the Spokane County Firefighters Pipe and Drum band Friday outside O'Doherty's in Spokane. Spokane celebrates St. Patrick's Day early - six days before the date this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skype (May '14)
|8 hr
|Michelle
|2
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Mar 4
|Mjs4799
|39
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|Mar 4
|Harrisson
|35
|Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr...
|Mar 4
|Harrisson
|6
|Review: David J Crouse & Assoc (Nov '09)
|Mar 3
|esjaw56
|31
|Review: Paul Dinenna Jr Law Offices (Jul '11)
|Mar 3
|Mel
|11
|Govenor Inslee sanctuary gamble
|Mar 3
|shrtwvlstnr
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC