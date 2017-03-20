Phone with child porn found on playgr...

Phone with child porn found on playground of Spokane elementary school

Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

A cell phone with images of child pornography on it was found on the playground at Holmes Elementary School, and detectives believe it belongs to a parent of a child who attends the school. Court documents released on Monday show the black Samsung phone was found in February at the playground.

