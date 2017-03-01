One of three suspects in killing of EWU student in north Spokane...

The Palomino Club, shown Monday, Jan. 19, 2016 in North Spokane, was the site of a shooting that claimed Eastern Washington Student Eduardo Villagomez in January. Anthony G. Williams, one of three men charged in a shooting that killed an Eastern Washington University student outside The Palomino Club in Spokane last year, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Friday.

