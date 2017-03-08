Oil cleanup agreement opens path to North Spokane freeway through Hillyard - Wed, 08 Mar 2017 PST

A drilling crew drives monitoring wells in the former location of the BNSF Railway "black tank", a large storage and refueling depot southeast of downtown Hillyard in North Spokane, shown Wednesday, April 6, 2016. The tank was removed several years ago, but the spills of fuel oil have created a plume of petroleum pollution on the aquifer water table which is being monitored and cleaned up.

