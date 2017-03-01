New Hope Baptist Church, long an icon of East Central, seeks new home - Sun, 05 Mar 2017 PST
The Rev. Percy "Happy" Watkins remembers the day in 1979 when a group of churchgoers decided to fix up an old pool hall at Greene Street and Fourth Avenue, in the heart of Spokane's East Central neighborhood.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|22 hr
|Mjs4799
|39
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|Sat
|CongoleseSpaceship
|36
|Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr...
|Sat
|Harrisson
|6
|Review: David J Crouse & Assoc (Nov '09)
|Fri
|esjaw56
|31
|Review: Paul Dinenna Jr Law Offices (Jul '11)
|Mar 3
|Mel
|11
|Govenor Inslee sanctuary gamble
|Mar 3
|shrtwvlstnr
|1
|Rachel Dolezal, former NAACP leader who claimed...
|Mar 1
|astlawrence
|7
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC