New flood watch issued for Spokane re...

New flood watch issued for Spokane region as another storm sweeps in - Tue, 28 Mar 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

After weeks of heavy rain and high water, the National Weather Service has issued a new flood watch in anticipation for a storm arriving over the region Wednesday. Rainfall of a half inch to well over an inch were predicted from a storm system moving in from the coast Tuesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Spokane Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News So. Idaho county bans residents from owning Pit... (Apr '07) Mon Tracey 78
News Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15) Sun Porch Honkey 37
News Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr... Mar 26 Buried Valor 7
Is the FtRA a real gang ? (Mar '16) Mar 17 Hobo man 3
skype (May '14) Mar 10 Michelle 2
Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07) Mar 4 Mjs4799 39
Review: David J Crouse & Assoc (Nov '09) Mar 3 esjaw56 31
See all Spokane Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Spokane Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Spokane County was issued at March 29 at 5:42AM PDT

Spokane Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Spokane Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
 

Spokane, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,189 • Total comments across all topics: 279,904,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC