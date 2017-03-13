Neighbors deal with flooded basements in Spokane
The humming of water pumps is what Craig Bracken and his friend Cody Hook have been hearing since Saturday night. Bins floating, boxes filled with shortwave radios, an antique train set and the heater to the house are just some of the things that have been damaged or destroyed by the flood waters in the basement.
