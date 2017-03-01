Marilynne Robinson honored with Library of Congress American fiction prize - Sun, 05 Mar 2017 PST

Marilynne Robinson, the lauded essayist and novelist who was born and raised in North Idaho, will be honored with a program next month at the Library of Congress. "Fiction, Faith and the Imagination" will be held April 3 to celebrate Robinson winning the 2016 Prize for American Fiction; the panel will include the novelists Robinson, Geraldine Brooks and Paul Harding - all Pulitzer Prize-winners - physicist and novelist Alan Lightman, and moderator Steven Knapp, president of George Washington University.

