Local creatives get a boost from Spokane Arts Grant - Sun, 05 Mar 2017 PST

One measure of creative activity in Spokane can be found in this week's announcement of the winners of the first Spokane Arts Grants Awards . Eight winners were selected from a field of more than 70 applicants looking for help funding their local creative endeavors.

