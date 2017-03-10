Kootenai County declares flood emergency
The Kootenai County Board of Commissioners has declared a flood disaster emergency in the county because high levels of spring runoff has caused widespread flooding. The declaration acknowledges that flooding has caused damage to property and that more damage is possible.
