Jeremy Hansen plans new eatery in downtown Spokane - Wed, 22 Mar 2017 PST
Jeremy and Kate Hansen, who also run Sante, the restaurant in the Liberty Building, pose behind the counter at Common Crumb at 19 W. Main Ave. in the Saranac Commons building in this file photo. On the menu: biscuits in the morning, sausage burgers at night, plus street food-style bites and hand-held walkaway smA rgA sbord items.
