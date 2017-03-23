Idaho Department of Labor offers cred...

Idaho Department of Labor offers credit monitoring for customers affected by data breach

11 hrs ago Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

Idaho Department of Labor has set up a toll-free phone number for customers who have additional questions about the recent data breach involving America's Job Link , a Kansas-based, multi-state system that operates the Idaho Department of Labor's IdahoWorks job search engine. The phone number is 1-844-469-3939 and will be manned form 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mountain Time, Monday-Friday.

