Hundreds gather to send messages to Rep. McMorris Rodgers
About 800 Eastern Washington constituents gathered for a "People's Town Hall" in Spokane to send a message to Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers. But some of the Congresswoman's staff members attended the town hall to take notes to report back to McMorris Rodgers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
