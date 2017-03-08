Holocaust survivor to speak in Spokane Thursday - Thu, 09 Mar 2017 PST

Dr. Jacob Eisenbach will speak from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the Spokane Convention Center, 334 W. Spokane Falls Blvd. Admission is $15 at the door or in advance at www.tiny.cc/HolocaustSurvivor . Dr. Jacob Eisenbach was 16 years old when the Nazis invaded Poland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.