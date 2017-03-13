Guardian reporter says Spokane city of desperation - except for Zags - Wed, 15 Mar 2017 PST
At least that's how reporter Cody Delistraty would describe the city in which he once lived. In his article published on the Guardian's website on Tuesday, Delistraty painted Spokane as a lowly, desperate town with only one silver lining - Gonzaga basketball.
