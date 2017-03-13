Governor proclaims state of emergency for Spokane County and 27 others after winter storms
Late Monday Governor Jay Inslee proclaimed a state of emergency for 28 counties, including Spokane, recovering from the impacts of recent severe winter weather. The proclamation will help the Washington State Department of Transportation make emergency road repairs and request federal assistance in fixing them.
