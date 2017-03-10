Getting There: American Airlines will start daily Spokane-Dallas...

American Airlines said it will start daily, nonstop flights between Dallas-Fort Worth Airport, pictured here, and Spokane on July 5. The new route will open Spokane to the key hub of American Airlines, which is based in Fort Worth, Texas. He said the new route will give Spokane travelers better access to the eastern U.S. as well as international destinations, including popular vacation spots in the tropics.

