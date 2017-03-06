Front & Center: Beth Robinette helps local farmers and ranchers...
But instead of setting out for New York after graduation, she enrolled at Western Washington University and discovered a new passion - promoting healthy, locally produced meats, crops, eggs and dairy products. Perhaps Robinette was unconsciously channeling that famous line from the musical "Oklahoma!" - "The farmer and the cowman should be friends" - when she helped launch LINC Foods , a cooperative that connects local farmers and ranchers with commercial and institutional customers.
