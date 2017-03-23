Former Pasco Police officer Richard Aguirre found not guilty of rape and sexual assault
His retrial began Monday, and the jury made up of ten women and four men listened to arguments from both the prosecutor and defense. Each side recounted the events that took place in November 2014, where Aguirre was charged with rape in third degree and assault in the fourth degree with sexual motivation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the FtRA a real gang ? (Mar '16)
|Mar 17
|Hobo man
|3
|skype (May '14)
|Mar 10
|Michelle
|2
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Mar 4
|Mjs4799
|39
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|Mar 4
|Harrisson
|35
|Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr...
|Mar 4
|Harrisson
|6
|Review: David J Crouse & Assoc (Nov '09)
|Mar 3
|esjaw56
|31
|Review: Paul Dinenna Jr Law Offices (Jul '11)
|Mar 3
|Mel
|11
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC