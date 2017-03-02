Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new African name
Former Spokane, Washington, NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal, who resigned amid criticism that she was passing herself off as black, has changed her name to Nkechi Amare Diallo. Her race became a national topic of conversation in 2015 after a local news reporter questioned her on camera about her background.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr...
|9 hr
|Harrisson
|4
|Govenor Inslee sanctuary gamble
|11 hr
|MAGA2016
|1
|Rachel Dolezal, former NAACP leader who claimed...
|Wed
|astlawrence
|7
|Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal says she can...
|Tue
|Frogface Kate
|13
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|Feb 27
|T-BOS
|33
|Ex-NAACP leader Dolezal, who allegedly passed f...
|Feb 26
|transgroid hustle
|5
|Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide...
|Feb 21
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC