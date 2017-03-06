Former leader of Spokane police union suspended for 4 weeks
A former president of the Spokane police union will be suspended for four weeks without pay following an internal investigation. Police Chief Craig Meidl suspended Gately and says he was not fired because of his 30 years of experience and the culpability of police department commanders who involved Gately in the rape investigation.
