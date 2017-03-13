Fire officials warn: stay out of the Spokane River
The Spokane Fire Department is warning citizens to stay out of the Spokane River. The Parks Department has stated that citizens should consider any part of the trail that's under water closed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|skype (May '14)
|Mar 10
|Michelle
|2
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Mar 4
|Mjs4799
|39
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|Mar 4
|Harrisson
|35
|Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr...
|Mar 4
|Harrisson
|6
|Review: David J Crouse & Assoc (Nov '09)
|Mar 3
|esjaw56
|31
|Review: Paul Dinenna Jr Law Offices (Jul '11)
|Mar 3
|Mel
|11
|Govenor Inslee sanctuary gamble
|Mar 3
|shrtwvlstnr
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC