Feds accuse leader of Spokane's Associated Industries of bilking $3 ...

The U.S. Department of Labor has filed a complaint in U.S. District Court ordering Jim DeWalt, shown in this Nov. 17, 2010 file photo, and Robert Bakie to return millions of dollars they obtained from a trust fund created by hundreds of local businesses who make up Associated Industries. Federal regulators accuse a pair of Spokane business leaders of secretly transferring $3 million from a trust fund set up to lower health insurance costs for 800 local businesses to enrich their own company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.