Feds accuse leader of Spokane's Associated Industries of bilking $3 ...
The U.S. Department of Labor has filed a complaint in U.S. District Court ordering Jim DeWalt, shown in this Nov. 17, 2010 file photo, and Robert Bakie to return millions of dollars they obtained from a trust fund created by hundreds of local businesses who make up Associated Industries. Federal regulators accuse a pair of Spokane business leaders of secretly transferring $3 million from a trust fund set up to lower health insurance costs for 800 local businesses to enrich their own company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rachel Dolezal, former NAACP leader who claimed...
|18 hr
|astlawrence
|7
|Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal says she can...
|Tue
|Frogface Kate
|13
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|Feb 27
|T-BOS
|33
|Ex-NAACP leader Dolezal, who allegedly passed f...
|Feb 26
|transgroid hustle
|5
|Law suggests protection for drivers who 'accide...
|Feb 21
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|need a it consultant?
|Feb 13
|cyber scout
|1
|Illegal Alien (Daca) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC