Family remembers veteran killed in ho...

Family remembers veteran killed in house fire

Read more: KHQ-TV Spokane

A loving grandfather and World War II veteran 95-year-old Morris Slavens died in the home that he built with his own two hands, and his son Mike was taken to a local hospital after he tried to save his father's life during a house fire earlier Saturday morning. A stretcher still on the ground, charred debris, a burned out room and broken glass were signs that the fire moved quickly throughout the house and neighbors evacuated.

Spokane, WA

