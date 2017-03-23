Family remembers veteran killed in house fire
A loving grandfather and World War II veteran 95-year-old Morris Slavens died in the home that he built with his own two hands, and his son Mike was taken to a local hospital after he tried to save his father's life during a house fire earlier Saturday morning. A stretcher still on the ground, charred debris, a burned out room and broken glass were signs that the fire moved quickly throughout the house and neighbors evacuated.
