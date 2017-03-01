Family of Spokane Valley teen killed in crash volunteer to help homeless
With so many people out Sunday to hand out backpacks, it's easy to see just how loved Monte Thomson was. He might not be here to see it, but it means everything to his mom, Karrie Thomson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Sat
|Mjs4799
|39
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|Sat
|Harrisson
|35
|Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr...
|Sat
|Harrisson
|6
|Review: David J Crouse & Assoc (Nov '09)
|Fri
|esjaw56
|31
|Review: Paul Dinenna Jr Law Offices (Jul '11)
|Mar 3
|Mel
|11
|Govenor Inslee sanctuary gamble
|Mar 3
|shrtwvlstnr
|1
|Rachel Dolezal, former NAACP leader who claimed...
|Mar 1
|astlawrence
|7
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC