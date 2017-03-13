Eric Church pulls out the stops, putting voice, guitar and...
A spotlight announced his entrance, although he was nowhere to be found. His heartbreaking and gentle rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," filled the space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Spokane Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the FtRA a real gang ? (Mar '16)
|Fri
|Hobo man
|3
|skype (May '14)
|Mar 10
|Michelle
|2
|Considering relocation to Spokane. What's it li... (Feb '07)
|Mar 4
|Mjs4799
|39
|Rachel Dolezal Comes Clean About Racial Background (Nov '15)
|Mar 4
|Harrisson
|35
|Former NAACP leader Rachel Dolezal gets new Afr...
|Mar 4
|Harrisson
|6
|Review: David J Crouse & Assoc (Nov '09)
|Mar 3
|esjaw56
|31
|Review: Paul Dinenna Jr Law Offices (Jul '11)
|Mar 3
|Mel
|11
Find what you want!
Search Spokane Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC